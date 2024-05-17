SOM Distilleries and Breweries appoints Roy Sourav Kumar as vice president - sales, east

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kumar will manage CSD and Para Military businesses, focusing on opportunities in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Northeastern states.
SOM Distilleries and Breweries, one of the names in the alcoholic beverage industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roy Sourav Kumar as vice president - Sales, East.
Kumar brings over two decades of extensive experience in sales and marketing within FMCG and alcoholic beverage companies such as Cadbury's, ITC, Heineken, and ABD.
Kumar will oversee the sales strategy and operations in the Eastern India region including Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the Northeastern states, and will encompass CSD and Para Military businesses, with a focus on driving growth and maximising market opportunities.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Roy Sourav Kumar stated, "I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Som Distilleries and Breweries . I am eager to bring my experience and collaborate with the talented team here to amplify our impact on the alco bev landscape. I look forward to a new chapter with Som and elevating our position as top three alcoholic beverage companies in the country."
"We are delighted to welcome Roy Sourav Kumar to our SOM family," said Diwakaran Suryanarayana, chief operating officer of SOM Group of Companies, on the appointment. "With domestic and international experience in Alco Bev and FMCG across MNC and leading Indian companies, his experience and leadership in the industry will be instrumental for SOM as we continue to solidify our position as the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage company in the country."
Kumar holds a PGDM and is trained and experienced in Business Finance, Audits & Compliance, S&D Management, Trade Marketing, Supply Chain Management, HR & Training Development processes.
He brings with him several accolades, including numerous rewards and promotions across companies, successful launches of key brands, and leadership of multiple task forces in domestic and international business operations and supply chain management.