Soma Maitra moves on from Reliance Retail

Soma Maitra has quit Reliance Retail as Vice President & Head-Innovation & Incubation, Grocery Business. She joined the company in 2019 and was responsible for driving strategic CXO Projects for the Offline and Online Grocery Retail business; working in the growth engine-room of Reliance Retail. As per her LinkedIn post, she has quit to pursue her entrepreneurial goals.
A global business leader with more than two decades of corporate and entrepreneurial experience, previously Soma worked with Future Group as Chief - Membership & Community Connect, Small Formats, Future Retail. In the past, she has also worked with Tupperware, Reliance Communications, IFB Industries and Hyatt hotels.