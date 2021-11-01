Somasree Bose Awasthi is now CMO, Godrej Consumer Products

In her previous role her, she was leading the marketing for Homecare category which includes brands like Good knight, HIT which are market leaders in Household Insecticides segment, Godrej aer which is the market leader in air fresheners segment, Godrej Ezee and Genteel in fabric detergents category. She has also launched Godrej ProClean, a home hygiene brand. She joined Godrej as a management trainee in 2003, initially as part of Sara Lee business.