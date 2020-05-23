Somil Agrawal joins Makemytrip as director of marketing

Agrawal's role also includes the designation - head of customer lifecycle management and will handle the loyalty program at MakeMyTrip.
Shortly after Anant Patel moved on from Makemytrip, Somil Agrawal has joined as the director of marketing. While Patel was responsible for digital marketing at Makemytrip, Agrawal's role will be more extensive. He will also be working as the head of customer lifecycle management and the loyalty program at Makemytrip. Agrawal updated his job description to reflect the same.
Before joining Makemytrip, Agrawal had a brief stint in entrepreneurship that lasted a year. He founded a startup consultancy called APYR Consulting Services. It was a consultancy that specialised in consulting with startups and corporates on business growth and marketing strategies.
Prior to starting his own shop, he has over 12 years of work experience as a marketer. Between 2017 and 2019, he worked at Cushman & Wakefield as head of marketing for the India team. Between 2009 and 2017, he worked at Airtel, where his last role was as national head - mobile internet business and partnerships.
His bio mentions that he has led partnerships with global Internet players like Google, Facebook, Twitter etc to co-create industry first products and strategies to drive new user acquisition and increase user engagement. Agrawal mentions he has extensive experience in managing P&L, driving new user growth,user engagement and retention, CRM, new product development and launch, product management, product marketing, sales and distribution, digital marketing, content marketing, PR and events, GTM strategy and forging partnerships and alliances.