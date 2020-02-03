Sonal Dabral moves on from Ogilvy...

Sonal Dabral, Chief Creative Officer South & South East Asia and Vice Chairman Ogilvy India, has decided to move on. Sonal wants to explore options in content and content creation, something he has always had a keen interest in. With so much happening now in this space, Sonal felt the time was right to follow his passion and explore storytelling not confined to advertising. Ogilvy thanks Sonal for his many years of contribution to our offices across India and Asia, and wish him all the best on his next adventure.