Sonal Poddar joins Enterr10 Television as head of marketing

Sonal Poddar has joined Enterr10 Television as head of Marketing. She is based in Mumbai and took on the role in November 2025.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Poddar said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Enterr10 Television!”

Prior to this appointment, Poddar was associated with Jio Platforms, where she worked as strategy and marketing lead. During her time at Jio, she was involved in brand, product and go-to-market strategy across the company’s AI, 5G and enterprise portfolio.

Before Jio Platforms, Poddar spent close to four years at Hungama, handling marketing and brand management across its music and video platforms. Her role included go-to-market campaigns, partnerships, content-led initiatives and audience engagement across digital and on-ground channels.

She has also worked with organisations such as India Today Group, AU Small Finance Bank, Tribal DDB India and exchange4media, with experience spanning brand marketing, product strategy, partnerships and integrated campaigns across media, entertainment, technology and financial services.