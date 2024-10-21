Sonam Gautam joins FCB Interface as Head of Design and Executive Creative Director

FCB Interface, part of FCB Group India, announced the appointment of Sonam Gautam as head of design and executive creative director. With over 16 years of experience, Sonam brings her expertise in the luxury and beauty sectors, having worked on iconic brands such as P&G (Pantene), L'Oréal, and Maybelline.

She joined the agency from Good Glamm Group, where she led the creative vision and digital strategy for several beauty and personal care brands, including MyGlamm, Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup, St. Botanica, and Organic Harvest.

On the appointment, Rakesh Menon, CCO of FCB Interface, said “Sonam's talent and dedication to a design-first approach make her a perfect fit for FCB Interface. Her luxury and beauty experience and passion for creating impactful, visually-led work align perfectly with our creative vision. We're excited to see how Sonam's unique insights and fresh perspective will shape our future work."

Sonam said," I'm absolutely thrilled to join Dheeraj, Rakesh, Gaurav, and the entire team at FCB Interface. Dheeraj's forward-thinking vision and his fresh, modern approach to brands drew me to this exciting opportunity. I can't wait to create something extraordinary alongside Rakesh and the entire team at FCB Interface."