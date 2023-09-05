Sonam Pradhan appointed as Head of Media & Digital Marketing at Kellogg's India

Previously, she worked with Mahindra group as Integrated Media and Advertising Head (Automotive Division).
Sonam Pradhan has recently taken up the role of head – media & digital marketing (South East Asia) at Kellogg's India. In her previous position, she worked as the integrated media and advertising head (Automotive Division) at the Mahindra Group. Her career began as a media planning manager at Madison Communications for Marico before moving to MEC as a media planning manager, where she managed brands such as Colgate Palmolive, Citibank, Chanel, Tikona, DHL, and ABSIL. Later, she returned to Madison Communications as the account manager for Asian Paints.
With 17 years of industry experience, she brings her expertise in client experience and media agencies to Kellogg India, where she will play a crucial role in developing impactful campaigns and innovative strategies. Sonam Pradhan is an MBA graduate from MET Institute of Management Studies and an alumnus of the University of Mumbai. She also serves as an active committee member of the Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) for ASCI.