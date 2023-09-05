Sonam Pradhan appointed as Head of Media & Digital Marketing at Kellogg's India

Sonam Pradhan has recently taken up the role of head – media & digital marketing (South East Asia) at Kellogg's India. In her previous position, she worked as the integrated media and advertising head (Automotive Division) at the Mahindra Group. Her career began as a media planning manager at Madison Communications for Marico before moving to MEC as a media planning manager, where she managed brands such as Colgate Palmolive, Citibank, Chanel, Tikona, DHL, and ABSIL. Later, she returned to Madison Communications as the account manager for Asian Paints.