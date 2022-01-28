Songfest India appoints Tanushree Paul as Vice President, Accounts and Content

The award-winning agency has appointed Tanushree to look after the overall content strategy for the company including branded and original IPs.
Songfest India, the creative agency that has been associated with some recent, memorable award-winning music IPs and viral advertising campaigns, has decided to strengthen its content arm, and has onboarded Tanushree Paul as vice president, accounts and creative.
Tanushree will be spearheading branded content initiatives and brand associations for Songfest. She will also be working on developing and executing music videos and web shows for the company-owned YouTube channel that has over half a million subscribers.
Tanushree comes to Songfest with over 9 years of advertising experience. Prior to joining Songfest, Tanushree worked with the prestigious advertising agency BBDO India, a part of the global behemoth, as a senior Account Director for two years. She has also worked with MullenLowe Lintas Group as a brand service director for seven years. Throughout her prestigious career, she has worked with a mix of global and Indian brands including Google, Pernod Ricard, Maruti, Dabur, TrueBasics, PolicyBazaar, Mars Chocolates & Confectionaries among others.
Talking about joining Songfest, Tanushree says, “Content is something which has always excited me, and I’ve been passionate about it since the start of my career. With advertising going through a lot of transition, as things move more and more towards content, I feel that Songfest is the perfect place where I can get a chance to narrate some heartening stories beyond the boundaries of a 30-second ad film. I look forward to doing some great work with Gaurav, Meghna and the team.”
Speaking about Tanushree’s appointment, CEO and Co-founder of Songfest India, Gaurav Dagaonkar said, “We are quite thrilled to have a talented resource like Tanushree on board. She brings in not only a rich experience of working with multiple brands and creative people across projects, but also strong work ethic and a relentless drive to create, which gels beautifully with the values of our company. Our aim has always been to create impactful stories with our music videos and ads, and Tanushree’s onboarding will help us take this offering to more clients.”