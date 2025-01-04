Sonia Huria joins Maddock Films

Sonia Huria has joined Maddock Films as the head of brand, consumer, and social communications. She was the head of communications for APAC at Amazon Prime Video.

Announcing her move on LinkedIn, she wrote, "In my new role, I’m eager to bring together the storytelling touchpoints across Social, PR, and Consumer Communication to create immersive and engaging experiences for viewers. By connecting these threads seamlessly, we can build a dynamic and interconnected audience journey, amplifying the magic of our narratives and ensuring they captivate and delight at every interaction."

With over 23 years of experience, Huria has worked across PR agencies, television and streaming companies. She started her career at Weber Shandwick, followed by Burson-Marsteller. She then moved to Viacom18, where she worked for over 12 years. Her last stint was at Prime Video where she worked until September 2024.