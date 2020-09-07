Sonia Huria to join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Communications for India

In her current role, Huria will be a part of the global communications team – leading PR & Communications for Amazon Prime Video in India.
She will be reporting to Tobias Tringali – head of Amazon Prime Video PR Asia Pacific & Canada who is based in Seattle.
Ramping up Amazon Prime Video’s communication outreach, Huria will bring in her extensive experience of entertainment and corporate communication. She will be directly responsible for driving the PR narrative for Amazon Prime Video while also leading communication and reputation management across the media spectrum.
With over 18 years of experience in the entertainment and the consumer space, she led brand and corporate communications for Viacom18 across all its five lines of business – broadcast entertainment, filmed entertainment, digital entertainment, experiential entertainment and consumer products – as well as led one of the industry’s most decorated internal communication functions. Sonia began her journey with Viacom18 in 2008, as part of the team that launched Hindi GEC – COLORS which became the no.1 channel in the category within a span of 9 months from launch. Auguring the role of Sustainability, Sonia has successfully created a model of multi-partner funded behaviour change communication content at Viacom18. First with the TV series Navrangi Re! which focused on sanitation in peri-urban India to more recently with MTV Nishedh. In addition to managing internal and external communication, Sonia also leads trade marketing and digital media for the organisation – ensuring streamlined messaging across touchpoints.
As an industry thought leader, Sonia serves as managing committee member at The Advertising Club. Under Sonia's leadership, Viacom18 has won several prestigious awards at PRWeek Asia Awards, South Asia SABRE Awards and Indian PR & Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA). She has been featured on Impact Magazine’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Advertising, Media & Marketing for 4 years in a row.