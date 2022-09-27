Sonia Kapoor joins Zee Media as Head of Innovation Studio

In her stint with Zee Media, she will lead the sales strategy with a focus to scale up the performance and boost revenue growth for Zee Media’s channels. As a part of her current portfolio, she will also be managing events execution and new business initiative. Prior to this, she was with Network 18 as Business Head & Executive Vice President - Focus Studio, where she was responsible for driving monetization strategy and overall business growth of the special project units across all media assets. She has also worked with Aaj Tak and The Indian Express Group.