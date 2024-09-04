Sonia Shenoy bids farewell to CNBC-TV18 after a 16-year tenure

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shenoy was working as the assistant executive editor at the business news channel.
Sonia Shenoy is stepping down from her role as assistant executive editor at CNBC-TV18 after a sixteen-year tenure. She joined the business news channel in September 2008 as senior editor and deputy head of research.
Announcing her departure on LinkedIn, Shenoy reflected, "Yesterday was my last day at CNBC TV 18. Sixteen years ago I joined this wonderful organisation and what a wild ride it has been."
She offered some parting wisdom: "If the past 16 years of my life is any example of what is possible for you, I want you to know this. The magnitude of your life is only limited by what you allow yourself to achieve. Trusting the process is the only thing you can do because sometimes all the wrong steps lead you to the right place."
In the past, she has also worked with Thomson Reuters.