Sonova Consumer Hearing India appoints Vijay Sharma as General Manager for the Sennheiser Consumer Business in India

In his new role, Vijay Sharma said, “I am honored to join Sonova and lead the Consumer Hearing business in India. The Sennheiser brand has a rich legacy of delivering high-quality audio products, and I am excited to contribute to the success story in this dynamic market. My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables. Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the talented team at Sonova Consumer Hearing, leveraging our innovative technologies to elevate the listening experience for our valued customers.”