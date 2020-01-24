SONY appoints Shridhar Subramaniam as President

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has announced that it is changing its structure in these regions, launching new “hubs” throughout Asia and the Middle East, led by execs who report to the company’s leadership in New York.
Perhaps the biggest change associated with this move is the appointment of well-regarded Indian exec Shridhar Subramaniam to the newly created role of president, strategy and market development, Asia and Middle East.
Subramaniam will partner with each Sony Music company throughout these markets to execute strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, investments and partnerships. He will also strengthen strategic relationships with other Sony operating companies and engage in all aspects of SME’s digital and partner development for SME Asia and Middle East.
For the past 18 years, Subramaniam has led Sony Music in India, where SME is comfortably the biggest major record company. Based in New York in his new role, he will continue to oversee Sony Music Entertainment India and the Middle East, adding responsibility for strategy and market development for the Asia region.