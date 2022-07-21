Sony Entertainment Television appoints Rachin Khanijo as Marketing Head

Previously, he was with Beginnen Media as CMO.
Sony Pictures Networks India has recently roped in Rachin Khanijo as the Marketing Head of Sony Entertainment Television. Khanijo joins the Hindi GEC from Beginnen Media where he was the chief marketing officer and was responsible for marketing, on-air promotions, corporate & digital communications. Beginnen Media runs Hindi GEC Azaad TV.
A professional with an experience of more than 17 years in the industry, Khanijo has previously worked with Eros Now for around 2 years as vice president - Marketing, ZEEL as marketing head, Viacom18, SET, and Ogilvy & Mather.