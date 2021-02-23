Sony Music Entertainment appoints Sangeetha Aiyer as Director: Promotions

Prior to this, she was working with NBC Universal Media as Head Of Marketing.
Sangeetha Aiyer has recently joined Sony Music Entertainment as Director: Promotions. She joins the company from NBC Universal India, where she was working as head of marketing. Prior to this, she was working with Network18 Digital, where she was working as the head of marketing, digital business.
With an experience over 19 years across industries, Sangeetha has worked with AETN18 (JV between A+E Networks and TV18) for over 8 years. She also has stints with Times Television Network, Star India, Reliance Broadcast Network, Future Group and Arvind Fashions in the past.