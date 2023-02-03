Sony Music Entertainment appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director

Previously, he was with Universal Music India as COO.
Sony Music Entertainment has appointed Vinit Thakkar as managing director. He joins from Universal Music India, where he was working as chief operating officer, India and South Asia.
Having joined UMI in 2012, Thakkar has held several senior positions within UMI and was instrumental in the launch of VYRL Originals, alongside acclaimed Bollywood Director Mohit Suri. Prior to joining UMG, Thakkar held positions at Sony Music, Citibank and Titan.