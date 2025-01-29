Sony names Hiroki Totoki as new CEO

Sony Group announced on Wednesday that Hiroki Totoki, currently serving as president, will take over as CEO from April 1. Meanwhile, Kenichiro Yoshida, who currently holds both chairman and CEO roles, will continue solely as chairman.

Sony indicated that Totoki’s promotion aligns with its strategy to strengthen its focus on entertainment and expand growth through IP utilisation.

Totoki said in a statement, “My predecessors as CEO, Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida, have greatly enhanced Sony’s value, and I will do my utmost to further build on this success and pass on an even better Sony to the next generation, at our corporate strategy meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our ‘Creative Entertainment Vision,’ which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years, with our purpose as the guiding principle. Our greatest driver in achieving this is the diversity of our businesses and people, which is part of Sony’s DNA, and our boundary spanners that transcend organisational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value.”

Sony appointed Hiroki Totoki as its president in April 2023. In addition to this role, he continues to serve as the company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Totoki plays a key role in overseeing the operations of the electronics and entertainment giant.