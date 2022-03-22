Sony Picture's Amogh Dusad joins Amazon as Content Head, Mini TV

At Sony Pictures Network, Amogh was the Head Of Business Operations, Sony LIV.
Amazon has recently appointed Amogh Dusad as head of content, Mini TV. Amogh joins after a long stint with Sony Pictures Networks India, where he was working as the head of business operations for Sony LIV. He spent almost 11 years with SPNI and joined the network as SVP & head of programming and content acquisition in the years 2011.
Dusad, a postgraduate from MICA in media management research has an experience over 18 years in the broadcast and digital industry and has held several leadership positions and has worked across content acquisition, partnerships with content creators, Gaming and 2nd Screen Interactivity Initiatives, Digital Content Creation, Revenue maximisation for Digital Products, Consumer Insights & Analytics. In the past, he has also worked with NDTV Imagine and TAM Media Research.