Sony Pictures Entertainment announces senior elevations

Lada has been with Sony Pictures group since 2014 in multiple capacities across public relations, marketing, and creative development. He has worked on titles like 'Piku', 'PadMan', '102 Not Out', 'Looop Lapeta' and has led the studio’s expansion in Malayalam and Telugu with '9' and the recent blockbuster 'Major'. India's youngest biographer at the age of 22, Lada is a published author and a poet with three books to his credit. He is a former journalist and has worked with India Today as an anchor. He has also worked at Fox Star Studios and Disney India previously. Most recently, Lada has been instrumental in snagging the rights to 'Shaktimaan,' a superhero trilogy currently in the works at SPIP.