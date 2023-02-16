Sony Pictures Entertainment appoints Akshat Sahu as Director of Marketing, India, Crunchyroll

With over 15 years of experience in branding, marketing, consumer research, strategy, sales and P&L management, Akshat has worked with companies like Disney - Star India in Sports and Entertainment verticals and VIP Industries. Prior to ShareChat, Akshat was heading marketing for Emerging Sports at Star Sports, which is now part of Disney. He led the marketing strategy for diverse Indian sports, including football, kabaddi, hockey and badminton. He also led the entire marketing and strategy of Channel [V] India in his earlier role at Star India.