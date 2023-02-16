Sony Pictures Entertainment appoints Akshat Sahu as Director of Marketing, India, Crunchyroll

Previously he was with ShareChat as Director of Marketing.
Sony Pictures Entertainment has appointed Akshat Sahu as director of marketing, India, Crunchyroll. He joins the media and entertainment company from ShareChat, where he was director of marketing for more than a year.
With over 15 years of experience in branding, marketing, consumer research, strategy, sales and P&L management, Akshat has worked with companies like Disney - Star India in Sports and Entertainment verticals and VIP Industries. Prior to ShareChat, Akshat was heading marketing for Emerging Sports at Star Sports, which is now part of Disney. He led the marketing strategy for diverse Indian sports, including football, kabaddi, hockey and badminton. He also led the entire marketing and strategy of Channel [V] India in his earlier role at Star India.
Alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), Akshat has been instrumental in building a vibrant sports culture in India and a deeper connection with the consumer by unlocking the potential of local insights and communication in various Indic languages across the country