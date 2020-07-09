Sony Pictures Network appoints Himanshu Bhagat as Associate VP - Marketing, Digital Business

Prior to this, he was working with ICICI Lombard as Associate VP, Digital Business.
Sony Pictures Networks India has recently appointed Himanshu Bhagat as associate vice president - marketing, digital business to manage the digital marketing function for revamped Sony LIV. Himanshu has an experience of 10 years across publisher, agency & marketing side in digital space. He has also worked across auto, insurance, finance, parenting, consumer & real estate verticals.
Prior to joining Sony Pictures, Himanshu was working with ICICI Lombard as associate vice president, digital business for 3 years . In the past Himanshu has also worked with BabyChakra, a parenting website and app as marketing head for a year. He was also the founder and CEO of Muggle Media, a digital consulting media firm. In the past, Himanshu has also worked with Gaadi.com, Maxus Global and Google.