Sony Pictures Network appoints Himanshu Bhagat as Associate VP - Marketing, Digital Business

Prior to joining Sony Pictures, Himanshu was working with ICICI Lombard as associate vice president, digital business for 3 years . In the past Himanshu has also worked with BabyChakra, a parenting website and app as marketing head for a year. He was also the founder and CEO of Muggle Media, a digital consulting media firm. In the past, Himanshu has also worked with Gaadi.com, Maxus Global and Google.