Sony Pictures Network India promotes Jaideep Janakiram to lead international operations and business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will report to Rajesh Kaul, CRO - Distribution and International Business, and business head of the Sports Cluster.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is pleased to announce a pivotal leadership enhancement within its International Business and Operations division.
Jaideep Janakiram, formerly the head of International Business (America), has been promoted to head of International Business and Operations, succeeding Neeraj Arora.
Jaideep Janakiram brings experience and a track record in managing the US and Canada markets. His leadership and business acumen have positioned him to lead SPNI's international endeavours to new heights. Jaideep will now report to Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer of Distribution & International Business and business head of Sports Cluster.
Rajesh Kaul expressed his confidence in Jaideep's new role: "Jaideep has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating remarkable expertise and leadership. I am confident that our international business will continue to thrive and expand under his guidance."
In this transition, Shalin Patel, head of International Business (Europe); Sharon Patel, manager of Revenue Accounting; Naveen Kunal, senior manager of Ad Sales; Kavita Paul, lead of International Operations; and Moitrani Dhar, lead of Research and Programming Strategy, will report to Jaideep. The teams in the US and Canada will also continue to report to him.
SPNI looks forward to the continued success and growth of its international operations under Jaideep's capable leadership.