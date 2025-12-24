Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Ankur Shrivastava as associate VP

Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Ankur Shrivastava as associate vice president. He took on the role in December 2025 and is based in Bengaluru.

In his new position, Shrivastava will be responsible for planning and optimising revenue and contribution for the South region across Hindi general entertainment channels. His mandate includes driving ad sales, managing key client and agency relationships, developing regional business plans, and tracking market and competitor trends.

Prior to joining Sony Pictures Networks India, Shrivastava was associated with JioStar, where he served as director, handling integrated media solutions sales. Before that, he spent nearly seven years at Viacom18 Media, holding roles including director, senior manager and manager, where he worked on revenue generation for the Colors network across fiction and non-fiction properties.

Earlier in his career, Shrivastava worked with Star TV Network, managing advertising sales for the Hindi Movies portfolio, and with Reliance Broadcast Network at 92.7 Big FM. He has also held marketing and sales roles at UBM India.