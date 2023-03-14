Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Tamil Content, SonyLIV

Previously, he was with Culture Machine Studios, where he worked as Vice-President of original contents.
SonyLIV has recently appointed Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Tamil content. He joins the OTT company from Culture Machine Studios, where he worked as Vice-President of original contents for more than 7 years. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
Rajaram is a voice-over artist with 19 years of experience and has lent his voice to over 3000 radio and television commercials. He made his debut as a dialogue writer in Yashraj Films’ first Tamil Feature film Aaha Kalyanam, which is a remake of Band Baaja Baraat.
In the past, Rajaram has also worked with advertising agencies like OPN Advertising, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion Y&R, and Moulis Advertising.
During his four year stint with Radio One, Rajaram was in charge of station imagery and handling programming for the drive-time shows throughout. In addition, Rajaram is a co-founder of Stray Factory, a collective entertainment project based in Chennai that has produced events like Hitchcock, Great Indian Blogologues, Lost Audition, and others.