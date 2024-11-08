Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas

as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective the first week of January 2025. In this role, Sibaji will lead SPNI’s financial strategy, planning and corporate finance, to enhance operational efficiency and growth across the company’s multi-channel and digital platforms.

With over two decades of financial leadership and expertise in strategic transformation, Sibaji has a proven record of delivering growth and driving innovative solutions. As CFO and executive director at Syngene International, a Biocon Group listed subsidiary, he has played a key role in its growth where revenues doubled, and market cap nearly tripled in the last 5 years.

During his tenure, he drove supply chain and digital transformation in the business for

optimising operations, futureproofing the business and enhancing efficiencies.

Sibaji's career highlights include a 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held pivotal roles such as CFO of Vodafone Romania, EVP of corporate development, and head of procurement. As part of Vodafone's senior leadership team, he contributed to strategic growth initiatives in India and other markets. His previous role as head of corporate finance at Hutchison India saw him collaborating with its distinguished leadership team, shaping innovative finance strategies that propelled the company's expansion.

Gaurav Banerjee, managing director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, welcomed Sibaji’s appointment, stating, "Sibaji's financial expertise and strategic approach make him a strong fit for SPNI's leadership team. His experience in building operational efficiency and navigating complex financial landscapes will be valuable as we strengthen our brand and enhance the viewer experience. We look forward to his contributions as we enter this next phase of growth.”