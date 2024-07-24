Sony Pictures Networks India bids farewell: Nitin Nadkarni and Ashok Nambissan announce retirement

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Longtime leaders Retire from Sony Pictures Networks India by August 31.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announces the retirement of general counsel Ashok Nambissan and chief financial officer (CFO) Nitin Nadkarni, effective August 31, 2024.
Nitin Nadkarni, who joined SPNI in 2005, has been instrumental in driving the financial mandate and leading strategic financial initiatives for SPNI globally. As CFO, head of broadcast operations and network engineering (BONE), and head of commercial, Nitin has optimised SPNI's commercial operations. His business acumen and analytical mindset have been instrumental in SPNI's financial growth strategy. He has led sustainability efforts at SPNI, implementing numerous initiatives to achieve a zero environmental footprint by 2050.
Nitin has over four decades of experience in the financial sector, with expertise across industries, including engineering, specialty chemicals, and media & entertainment. His experience has significantly influenced SPNI's strategies and operations, providing a strong foundation for the company's future. He has played a key role in fortifying SPNI's financial resilience, implementing robust internal controls, and enhancing financial reporting systems. His commitment to transparency and accountability has set benchmarks within the organisation, ensuring the company's financial stability and growth.
"Working alongside the leadership team at SPNI has been an enriching experience. Our efforts have always focused on maintaining the highest financial integrity and operational excellence standards. I am proud of our efforts in fostering a culture of accountability and precision. This commitment to excellence continues to drive our success and innovation in the industry," says Nitin Nadkarni.
According to NP Singh, MD & CEO, SPNI, “Nitin has been a pillar of strength for SPNI. His financial expertise, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the company’s success. His leadership has been invaluable in navigating complex financial landscapes and driving sustainable growth."
Ashok Nambissan has been a part of SPNI since 2007, playing a key role in shaping its legal and regulatory framework and ensuring compliance across all operations. He managed Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and Standards & Practices functions for SPNI's businesses in India. As the company's Ombudsperson, he upheld integrity and ethical conduct. His leadership guided SPNI through complex legal landscapes, safeguarding the company's interests and fostering a culture of compliance. Ashok played a significant role was instrumental in achievements like renegotiating IPL rights and acquiring Ten Sports. His strategic insights and legal expertise have consistently propelled the organisation forward.
Reflecting on his time at SPNI, Ashok remarked, "My journey at SPNI has been enriching and filled with growth and learning. I am grateful for the opportunities and the support of my colleagues, who made this journey memorable. Contributing to major negotiations and acquisitions and collaborating with industry bodies to shape regulatory frameworks have been career highlights. I am honoured to have been part of the network's evolution and the launch of new channels and digital platforms, which have been significant milestones."
N.P. Singh, MD & CEO of SPNI, shared, "Ashok’s contributions have been fundamental to our success. His legal expertise and strategic vision have guided SPNI through many challenges and opportunities. Ashok’s leadership in major acquisitions and his skill in navigating complex legal issues have set a high standard for our legal and regulatory practices. His involvement in initiatives like the joint venture with BBC Earth and the expansion of SonyLIV has been crucial. We extend our best wishes to Ashok for a fulfilling retirement."