Sony Pictures Networks India bids farewell: Nitin Nadkarni and Ashok Nambissan announce retirement

Reflecting on his time at SPNI, Ashok remarked, "My journey at SPNI has been enriching and filled with growth and learning. I am grateful for the opportunities and the support of my colleagues, who made this journey memorable. Contributing to major negotiations and acquisitions and collaborating with industry bodies to shape regulatory frameworks have been career highlights. I am honoured to have been part of the network's evolution and the launch of new channels and digital platforms, which have been significant milestones."