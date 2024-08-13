Sony Pictures Networks India expands leadership roles for Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ajay Bhalwankar & Tushar Shah

Ajay Bhalwankar, who has been with SPNI since 2014, currently heads its Marathi channel. He previously served as the chief creative director for SPNI's flagship General Entertainment Channel, Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Under his leadership, Sony Marathi has seen significant growth, delivering high-quality, engaging content that resonates with Marathi audiences. Ajay's strategic vision has enabled Sony Marathi to carve a niche in the crowded Marathi GEC market. His emphasis on progressive and relatable content has helped the channel capture a 9% market share. Moving forward, Ajay will additionally spearhead Sony SAB as its business head. With his experience and creative acumen, Ajay is well-positioned to bring fresh and engaging content to Sony SAB's diverse audience, further strengthening the channel's reputation for quality entertainment.