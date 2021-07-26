Sony Pictures Networks India rejigs top-level positions

Rohit Gupta has transitioned from his role as chief revenue officer – Ad Sales and International Business and taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s Advisor to the Management and the Board. Rohit’s efforts have contributed immeasurably to the organization over the last two decades, and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to the growth of our network. In this new role, Rohit will be advising senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO on various industry issues that could positively impact the company’s strategy and growth.