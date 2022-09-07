SonyLIV appoints Saugata Mukherjee as Head of Content

He will report to Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Studio Next.
Sony Pictures Network India announces appointment of Saugata Mukherjee as head – content, SonyLIV. In his new role, Saugata will lead the content division for Sony digital businesses. He will report to Danish Khan, business head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Studio Next.
A veteran in the media and entertainment industry with over two decades of experience, Saugata has previously led content teams for esteemed media organisations.
Saugata Mukherjee, content head – SonyLIV said: “I have witnessed the platform's growth and proud to be part of its growth story once again. SonyLIV has always pushed the boundaries of content by telling stories that have never been told, explored, or shown before, making my role, a challenging but exciting one”