SonyLIV on boards Manish Aggarwal to Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business

As the digital business of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) witness’s expansion in the leadership team, SonyLIV on boards Manish Aggarwal to strengthen the squad. Manish as Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, will be responsible for strategizing the subscription business (Both India and International) of SonyLIV. He will also be responsible to maximize revenue through, syndication, licensing and partnership for the platform.
Aggarwal comes with over 19 years of experience traversing leadership roles in verticals like content acquisition, partnerships, advertising revenue maximisation, consumer insights generation and innovations in digital. Prior to joining Sony Pictures Networks, Manish worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises as Principal Cluster Head- Advertising Sales. He has also worked with Le Ecosystem Technology India, Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd and Procter & Gamble to name the few.