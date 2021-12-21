Sooraj Bhalla to step down as Founder & CEO of MATES - Entertainment Unit of Madison World

Having started his career as an assistant director to Rajkumar Santoshi, he worked on blockbuster projects like Andaz Apna, Damini, Ghatak and Barsaat. Further he was the Executive Producer of Hindi feature film – Shararat starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amrish Puri etc. After procuring prolific experience in content production and direction, his first independent venture – TeamWorks eventually bought out by Sam Balsara to create MATES and he’s taken the agency to greater heights with his unrivalled work on more than 100 films from the country’s top producers and studios, thus being instrumental to delivering breakthrough communication with engaging content formats. Holding testimony to his estimable contribution, Bhalla has won over 17 accolades in the advertising and media industry.