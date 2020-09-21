Soothe Healthcare appoints Samta Datta appointed as the new General Manager, Marketing

As a part of her role, Samta will spearhead the company’s marketing function for all its leading brands- Paree, Pariz and Super Cutes diaper.

Samta comes with over 16 years of experience in senior leadership roles at companies such GREY Worldwide, McCann-Erickson, Ogilvy, and Lowe Lintas. She also did a stint at B2B media firm United Business media, where she led the marketing function. Her last assignment was with GoAir, where she was General Manager Brand and Marketing.