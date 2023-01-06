Soumen Samanta joins BlissClub as Chief Revenue Officer

Prior to Blissclub, he was at Meesho, where he led the retention and engagement charter.
Soumen joins Blissclub with years of experience in multiple high impact profiles in growth and planning. Prior to Blissclub, he was at Meesho, where he led the retention and engagement charter. Before this, he was at Swiggy’s cloud kitchen business and Myntra’s private brands portfolio with a focus on the x to 10x journey. He has also had stints in retail ops and strategy for Landmark Group and Aditya Birla group.
In his new role at Blissclub as chief revenue officer, Soumen will be a key leader to spearhead the company’s journey to build a INR 1000 Cr profitable business over the next 2-3 years with both online and offline playing a key role, while also building one of the most loved community based movewear brands for women in India.
“I’m super excited to partner with Minu and the fantastic team at Blissclub for this pivotal phase in the brand's journey as we enter new markets, categories and channels with tech and a user-first lens. In a very quick span of time, Blissclub has built a strong community with the vision of being a catalyst in the active lifestyle revolution in India and the same reflects in our best-in-class NPS, a great set of investors onboard and the exponential growth so far. While the current focus will be on building insanely comfortable activewear for every woman's movement and cracking retail expansion, I am personally thrilled about building a one of its kind community first platform in this domain with a good online-offline synergy and lay the foundation of Blissclub becoming a global force coming out of India in this decade.”