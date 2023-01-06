Soumen Samanta joins BlissClub as Chief Revenue Officer

“I’m super excited to partner with Minu and the fantastic team at Blissclub for this pivotal phase in the brand's journey as we enter new markets, categories and channels with tech and a user-first lens. In a very quick span of time, Blissclub has built a strong community with the vision of being a catalyst in the active lifestyle revolution in India and the same reflects in our best-in-class NPS, a great set of investors onboard and the exponential growth so far. While the current focus will be on building insanely comfortable activewear for every woman's movement and cracking retail expansion, I am personally thrilled about building a one of its kind community first platform in this domain with a good online-offline synergy and lay the foundation of Blissclub becoming a global force coming out of India in this decade.”