Soumitra Karnik moves on from Dentsu Group

The CCO of Dentsu Impact and Happy McGarrybowen announced his resignation with a simple Facebook post.
Soumitra Karnik, the former chief creative officer at Dentsu India Group has moved on. He had worked at the group for nearly 13 years. Prior to working at Dentsu, he was working at JWT India as a national creative director.
During his time at Dentsu, he was working as the chief creative officer for Happy McGarryBowen and Dentsu Impact. He had joined Dentsu in 2012 as a national creative director. His next move is unknown as of now.