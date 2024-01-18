Soumya Vilekar bids farewell to Planet Marathi OTT after 7 years

Soumya and her son, Anitya Vilekar who worked as directors of the organisation have resigned from the board of directors
Soumya Vilekar, the co-founder of Marathi OTT app – Planet Marathi has announced her exit from the organisation. Soumya has been associated with the brand since 2017 and played a key role in the forming and execution of the entire app right from its inception to the stage it has reached at present.
Planet Marathi as a brand was established in 2017 with a vision of creating a niche of Marathi Films, Arts and Culture. The company forayed from film production after producing Marathi films like AB Aani CD , National award winning Goshta EKa Paithanichi ,Chandramukhi to the streaming app business during pandemic.
Soumya and her son, Anitya Vilekar who worked as directors of the organisation have resigned from the board of directors. While the compliances and statutory processes are going on, the effective date would be from 31st January 2024.
Soumya Vilekar shared, “It has been an exciting journey with Planet Marathi over the years. Building the brand and the organisation right from scratch was an interesting learning experience .Working with the team, associates and everyone else in different projects for the entire tenure has been quite enriching. Besides being a co-founder and CFO, I also had the privilege of taking on various responsibilities and playing multiple roles similar to CXO as well. As this journey comes to an end, all I would say is that bigger things are in the offing. There is always a greater journey when one decides to be constantly in the process of creating new worlds. About moving forward, I will announce my next venture soon.”
Post her exit, Soumya has ambitious plans for a new venture that will focus on a media based SaaS platform along with several other initiatives on the technology front. Soumya Vilekar is a published author, poet, entrepreneur & film producer. Additionally, she is in the field of powder metallurgy and holds a joint patent in the same. She is also an author of the 'The Mystic Journey', 'Life -Inspiration to Spiritualism', & 'Winds of Phillia', while her last book was 'Suroor of the Soul' .