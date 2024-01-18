Soumya Vilekar bids farewell to Planet Marathi OTT after 7 years

Soumya Vilekar shared, “It has been an exciting journey with Planet Marathi over the years. Building the brand and the organisation right from scratch was an interesting learning experience .Working with the team, associates and everyone else in different projects for the entire tenure has been quite enriching. Besides being a co-founder and CFO, I also had the privilege of taking on various responsibilities and playing multiple roles similar to CXO as well. As this journey comes to an end, all I would say is that bigger things are in the offing. There is always a greater journey when one decides to be constantly in the process of creating new worlds. About moving forward, I will announce my next venture soon.”