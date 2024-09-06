S&P Global elevates Saumya Bhushan to director- corp comm, South Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She was earlier the lead - corporate communications for South Asia.
S&P Global, a financial services company, has promoted Saumya Bhushan to director- corporate communications, South Asia. Bhushan was previously working as the lead - corporate communications for South Asia.
She announced the promotion in a LinkedIn post, saying, "I am thrilled to share that I have stepped into the role of Director- Corporate Communications for South Asia at S&P Global. I am truly grateful for the encouragement and unwavering support from my colleagues at this incredible organisation! Excited about this new chapter."
In the past, Bhushan has worked with Reckitt, The Oberoi Group, Avian Media, and more.