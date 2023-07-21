Sparsh Ganguli exits GroupM

He was working as Business Head for Matrix Publicities & Media India.
Advertising Professional Sparsh Ganguli has decided to move on from GroupM. Ganguli joined the company in July 2010 in ESP of GroupM and later on moved to another division as the business head for Matrix Publicities & Media India where he was in charge of developing and monetizing of few business verticals.
Prior to this, he was associated with Star TV, Sony Entertainment Television now Culver Max Entertainment wherein he led the business for Sony MAX. He was also instrumental in launching and monetizing new channels like Sahara Filmy, News 24, and E24. Further to his stint with leading television networks, he transitioned to a different role in GroupM.