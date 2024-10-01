Sony Pictures promotes COO Ravi Ahuja to CEO role

Ravi Ahuja, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s (SPE) chairman of Global Television and chief operating officer (COO), will succeed Tony Vinciquerra as chief executive officer (CEO) effective January 2, 2025, the company announced in a statement. Vinciquerra, who has served as SPE’s Chairman and CEO since 2017, will step down from his current role but will remain as non-executive chairman in an advisory capacity until the end of December 2025.

Advertisment

During his tenure at SPE, Vinciquerra made several notable decisions, including the acquisition of Crunchyroll in 2021, the divestiture of most of SPE's international cable networks as that market began to decline, and opting not to enter the highly competitive streaming market with a general entertainment service.

Ahuja, who joined SPE in 2021, has overseen all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and the studio's India operations in his role as Chairman of Global Television Studios. Prior to his time at SPE, Ahuja was President of Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Walt Disney Television. His career also includes leadership roles at Fox Networks Group and Virgin Entertainment Group.

Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation’s Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, as well as President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki.

"Since joining SPE in 2021, Ravi has been a key member of Tony's leadership team, steering the company through the unprecedented challenges of today’s media and entertainment environment, and positioning SPE for future growth. Ravi brings years of experience from his time at some of the world’s most successful entertainment companies, and we look forward to working more closely with him in his new role as President and CEO of SPE,” said Yoshida.