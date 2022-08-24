Spice Money elevates Kuldeep Pawar as Chief Marketing Officer

Having built brands from scratch over the past 15 years, Kuldeep has extensive experience in classic and modern marketing communications across fintech brands, retail chains and telecom giants to OEM brands. With an experience of handling Brand Management, Consumer Insights & Market Research, Brand Architecture/ Positioning, Communication Planning, Public Relations for brands like Niyo, Jio, Quickheal & Vodafone, his expertise lies in honing brands and their communication strategies so that the right brand message is communicated to the audience. He is extremely passionate about Disruptive Marketing and creating a lasting customer culture. Rural India is a land of diverse dialects, languages, cultures, and social structures. At Spice Money, Kuldeep has been driving the marketing and brand efforts of the organisation, essentially in the space of Rural Marketing, strategically helping the brand reach out to the citizens of Bharat, through activities including channel marketing, digital marketing, public relations, along with market education, to a culturally and demographically diverse audience, across the length and breadth of the country.