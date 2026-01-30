SPNI appoints Harsh Sheth as business head- Sony Entertainment Television

Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Harsh Sheth as Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET). In the role, Sheth will be responsible for the channel’s overall business strategy and profit and loss, reporting to Nachiket Pantvaidya, chief content officer – SET, Sony Marathi and Movie Production.

Sheth joins from JioStar, where he served as business head for Star Bharat and Star Utsav. During his tenure, he oversaw Star Utsav’s transition following its move to a free-to-air model and worked on strengthening the financial performance of Star Bharat through cost controls and content optimisation.

Prior to this, Sheth spent over a decade at Disney Star. As business head – Hindi and English Movies, he was involved in building and scaling the network’s movie channels, with a focus on long-term partnerships and sustained profitability.

Commenting on the appointment, Nachiket Pantvaidya – chief content officer, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), Sony Marathi, and Movie Production, said:

“Harsh brings a strong blend of commercial acumen, audience insight, and leadership experience. As SET sharpens its growth and business ambitions, his experience in building large, profitable entertainment businesses will be a valuable addition to the team.”

Harsh Sheth – business head, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), added,

“SET is one of India’s most iconic entertainment brands. I’m excited to join SPNI and look forward to working closely with Nachiket and the leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and strengthen SET’s market leadership.”