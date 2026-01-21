SPNI elevates Akshay Agrawal as head - linear Ad Sales

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has elevated Akshay Agrawal as head – Linear Ad Sales. He will report to Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head, Sports and International, SPNI.

Agrawal has spent over 22 years at SPNI and has worked across sales and monetisation roles spanning sports, movies, free-to-air channels and Hindi general entertainment channels. His remit in the new role includes overseeing linear advertising revenue and working with advertisers on campaign planning and execution.

The elevation comes at a time when SPNI is reworking its revenue structure amid increasing convergence between television and digital platforms. Agrawal has previously handled several high-value portfolios within the network and has been involved in monetising both mass and niche properties.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head, Sports and International, SPNI, said: “Akshay has a deep understanding of the advertising ecosystem and has consistently delivered strong business results over the years. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving the linear ad sales business forward. As he steps into this expanded role, we are confident that Akshay will continue to strengthen our linear TV offerings, deepen partner value and lead the team to the next phase of growth.”

Akshay Agrawal, head – Linear Ad Sales, SPNI, said: “Linear television continues to be one of the most powerful platforms for building brands at scale. My focus has always been on creating solutions that go beyond visibility, and genuinely move business metrics for our partners. As the market evolves, our opportunity lies in combining strong content, deep insights and innovative thinking to deliver measurable outcomes for advertisers. I look forward to leading the team as we build a more future-facing, insight-led sales engine.”