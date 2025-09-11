SPNI names Gaurav Laghate as head of PR and corporate communications

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has named Gaurav Laghate as its Head of PR and Corporate Communications, effective September 2025. He will lead the company’s communications strategy with a focus on strengthening SPNI’s corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement across businesses. Laghate will report to Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, SPNI.

Advertisment

Laghate brings more than 17 years of experience in journalism. He was most recently senior editor and head of the consumer bureau at Mint, where he covered the media and entertainment sector spanning linear and OTT platforms, along with regulatory affairs and the advertising industry.

His appointment underscores the company’s focus on building authentic narratives and reinforcing stakeholder trust as it enters its next phase of growth.

Gaurav Banerjee commented: “Gaurav’s deep domain knowledge and strategic perspective make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His transition from a journalist to a communications leader will bring a unique perspective on how we shape our narrative and engage with multiple stakeholders. We are excited to have him onboard as we aim to strengthen our position as a leading content powerhouse.”