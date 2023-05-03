Sports for All (SFA) appoints Pooja Trehan as VP (Communications & Public Policy) for India

Pooja will support the deployment of the future strategic plan at SFA.
Sports for All (SFA) Sporting Services, India's largest tech-enabled multisport grassroots competition platform, has appointed Pooja Trehan as vice-president (Communications & Public Policy). With her experience in public relations and policy communications, Pooja will support the deployment of the future strategic plan at SFA, to amplify its ambitious growth plans across the Indian sporting landscape.
A practicing marathoner herself, Pooja finds a perfect resonance of her passion for sports, public policy, and grassroots impact at SFA. She will be part of the Strategy team and report to Reuben Pandian, Chief Strategy Officer. Her responsibilities will include developing the organization’s communication strategy, working closely on building integral conversations for the policy domain and boosting efforts on employee engagement and employer branding initiatives.
In a career spanning 18 years, she has previously worked with Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol-BP India, Bennett & Coleman and Genesis BCW, along with her entrepreneurial venture PRestaurants. In her last role at Sugarbox, Pooja set up the complete Communication foundation for the hyperlocal cloud-tech startup.