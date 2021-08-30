Sportskeeda appoints Anshul Tibrewala as Head of Digital Marketing

Sportskeeda, a global sports and esports news website has recently appointed Anshul Tibrewala as Head of Digital Marketing. The appointment was announced by the company via LinkedIn post.Anshul joins the company from McDonald's, where he worked for around 3 years. Anshul Tibrewala says: "I am looking forward to diving deeper into the operations and learning the business of content and media to the fullest. Once I know my way around the organization, I am confident of scoring my own double centuries, goals, and KOs to help grow Sportskeeda into a brand that audiences swear by."