Sportskeeda Founder Porush Jain quits as company CEO

Jain will be taking a career hiatus after being with the sports website for 13 years.
Porush Jain, the founder and CEO of sports and eSports website Sportskeeda, has announced on his LinkedIn that he has quit the company.
Jain founded the website in 2009 with co-founder Srinivas Rowjee Cuddapah. Before starting Sportskeeda, he was a software engineer working with Infosys. The company was acquired by video game company Nazar Technologies back in 2019.
In his post, Jain says, "My dreamy journey at Sportskeeda ends today as I successfully exit the company. From sweeping the office floor myself to sweeping the market share! From a mere sports blog to a company doing $15M ARR!"
Jain is currntly undecided on his path forward. He has updated on his LinkedIn that he will be taking a career hiatus for travelling. "Currently relishing the thought that I can do anything in this world now! Maybe a new start-up, an NGO, an angel investor & mentor, a traveler, or maybe a gardener," he said.
The website registered a 433% user growth with in monthly average users increasing from 15 million to 80 million from 2020 to 2022.