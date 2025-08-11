Sportz Interactive strengthens leadership team

Sportz Interactive (SI), a global leader in fan engagement solutions for sports organisations, has bolstered its leadership team to accelerate its expanding footprint in key global markets, including the UK and Europe, and to power its strategic shift towards a GenAI-first future.

The enhanced leadership structure brings together seasoned leaders across product, technology, Ddelivery, human resources, and core business functions to lead Sportz Interactive’s growing industry verticals and global sales.

Sanket Sawkar, chief product & innovation officer (CPIO): A 23-year SI veteran, Sanket will define the company’s product vision and innovation strategy, creating solutions tailored to evolving client and market needs.



Monojit Banerjee, chief technology officer (CTO): With experience from JP Morgan, Amazon, and Razorpay, Monojit will lead the development of scalable, secure engineering platforms to power SI’s ambitious product roadmap.



Ravi Ranjan, chief delivery officer (CDO): An Agile delivery expert from Capgemini and Thoughtworks, Ravi will ensure timely, high-quality project delivery across the organisation.

Strengthening the company’s focus on people, Himanshu Kapadia has also been roped in as SI’s first chief human resources officer (CHRO), bringing experience from Disney, HDFC, and DBS. He will drive a people-first culture to enable high performance and sustained growth.

“This is a pivotal moment for Sportz Interactive,” said Siddharth Raman, Sportz Interactive’s CEO. “By bolstering our leadership across business functions, we are reinforcing our strong industry and sales expertise with new capabilities that will help us lead with digital foresight, build for a GenAI-first world, and foster a culture of high performance. Our growing presence in global markets such as the UK and Europe, backed by our strong experience of working with marquee sports organisations in India, gives us the momentum to scale our vision and deliver transformative impact for our partners.”