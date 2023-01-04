Spotify appoints Neha Sharma Katyal as director of sales

Prior to this, Katyal has worked with Twitter for almost 4 years.
The music streaming giant, Spotify has appointed Neha Sharma Katyal as director of sales in the leadership team. The announcement was shared by Katyal in a LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Katyal has worked with Twitter for almost 4 years. She led Twitter's regional business in India.
With almost 14+ years of experience, Katyal has previously been associated with Twitter, Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, BBC Worldwide and Network18 Group.
In the LinkedIn post, Katyal shares:
"After a rejuvenating gardening leave, thrilled to share I am joining the leadership team at Spotify as Director of Sales. Excited to be part of this fast growing rocketship and collaborate with a stellar global band that aims to bring the world's audio to the worlds people."
"The intersection of artists, fans, culture & world class technology creates an opportunity to re-imagine business models in this part of the world and deliver intimate & elevated customer experiences like never before. As I transition from the world of tweets to that of tunes, here is to building new connections , one track at a time."