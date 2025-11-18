Spotify appoints Tanmaya Trivedi as director of sales

Spotify has appointed Tanmaya Trivedi as director of sales. He joins after spending more than ten years at Meta across category leadership roles spanning gaming, education, tech, auto, BFSI, travel, health, real estate and new business.

Before Meta, Trivedi worked with Sony Pictures Networks India as assistant vice president, leading revenue and channel initiatives across SET, Sony MIX and the relaunch of SAB TV. His earlier experience includes roles at UTV during the launch of Hungama TV and sales responsibilities at Zee across news and entertainment channels.

Reflecting on the move, he said, “After an incredible decade-long journey at Meta, I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Spotify as director of sales.” He added that Spotify’s mission of connecting artists and fans 'deeply resonates' with him, calling the shift a new chapter that blends music, culture and technology.

Trivedi has more than two decades of industry experience and has led teams across sales strategy, category development, cross functional planning and revenue operations.